Your Agatha All Along sleuthing is completely misdirected, as creator teases Teen’s identity is hiding elsewhere in the Marvel show

One big mystery has been hanging over the first few episodes of Agatha All Along: just who is Teen? Joe Locke’s character has a whole lot of mystery about him as while we do know that he’s a Westview resident who has joined forces with Agatha Harkness to find the Witches' Road, we don’t know much else.

It becomes clear in the first few episodes that he has a spell on him that stops others from being able to hear personal details about his life. It’s either blurred and covered by a symbol over his lips or the audience can’t hear his words. Naturally, then, these segments have been the first places people have been looking for clues.

Some lip-readers have even been trying to work out exactly what he was saying in the car scene with Agatha. However, according to the show’s creator Jac Schaeffer, this was a complete misdirect.

"This is what I would say: That’s not the first place I’d look,” she told Variety about the MCU sleuths. "It’s not entirely irrelevant: But there are other places to look."

Right then… Who has any other ideas? At the moment, the biggest theory about Teen's real identity is that he's Billy Maximoff, the son of Wanda Maximoff. The character later becomes Wiccan in the MCU, and it seems like the main evidence is his interest in witch magick and also the show’s connection to WandaVision.

However, there are other options, with everyone from Nicholas Scratch to even someone with links to Mephisto. It seems like we’ll just have to wait and see.

