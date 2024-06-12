First Paddington 3 trailer teases a Sound of Music moment for Olivia Colman's singing nun

Marmalade sandwiches and cups of tea at the ready, people - the first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel Paddington 3 (officially titled Paddington in Peru) has landed.

The two minute teaser kicks off with Paddington getting his passport photo done in a booth at Paddington station (of course), preparing for his adventure across the seas. There's just one slight hiccup, though, as he's told no hats are allowed. As it turns out, Paddington forgot he had a marmalade sandwich on his head - classic!

Paddington and the Brown family are heading to Peru to the Home For Retired Bears to meet Aunt Lucy, but once there they encounter another obstacle: Aunt Lucy has set off on a quest into the wilderness and no one knows where she is. As Paddington tells us, she found him as a cub and so he must now find her. Let the journey to find Aunt Lucy in Peru begin!

Watch the full trailer below:

The trailer also introduces us to franchise newcomers Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas. We see the former as a nun working at the retirement home, with one scene teasing that Colman will have her own Sound of Music moment as she stands in a field with a guitar. At the world exclusive trailer event attended by GamesRadar+, director Dougal Wilson teased that Colman plays a"fun, singing nun" which already has us excited.

Banderas, meanwhile, plays "a swashbuckling adventurer who buckles swash like no one else" according to Wilson, which we get a glimpse of in the footage as he welcomes the Brown family upon reaching Peru.

The teaser should ease any fears fans have regarding the change of director helming this next chapter. Whilst filmmaker Paul King directed the previous two installments, he was too busy bringing magic to our screens with Wonka (although he remains on-board here as producer).

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This time, Wilson (who is arguably best known for his work making several John Lewis Christmas adverts) is behind the camera. Perhaps bring the tissues for this threequel, then.

Paddington in Peru marks his feature directorial debut, with Wilson telling the audience that whilst at first he was "excited and flattered" upon being approached to helm this threequel, that "soon gave way to terror as the first two films set a high bar to follow".

As heard in the footage, Ben Whishaw is back as the marmalade-loving bear whilst the likes of Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, and Imelda Staunton (the voice of Aunt Lucy) return too.

They will be joined by newbies Banderas, Colman, and Emily Mortimer, with the latter taking over from actor Sally Hawkins to portray Mary Brown. With the film releasing later this year on British shores, it won't be long until we find out exactly what they bring to the beloved series.

Paddington in Peru will be released in UK cinemas on November 8, 2024 and in US theaters slightly later on January 17, 2025.

Whilst we await this next adventure, check out what other exciting upcoming movies are heading your way soon.