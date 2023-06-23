Olivia Colman joins the cast of Paddington 3

Olivia Colman is set to join the cast of Paddington in Peru, the third installment in the Paddington film series.

According to Variety, Colman will star alongside Antonio Banderas, Emily Mortimer, and Rachel Zegler. The cast also includes Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris, and Samuel Joslin. Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton will also be back as the voices of Paddington and Aunt Lucy.

Colman will play the reverend mother who runs a home for retired bears in Paddington's native Peru; Banderas will play Hunter Cabot, with Zegler playing Cabot's daughter Gina. Mortimer will replace Sally Hawkins in the role of Mrs. Brown.

"For me it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special. She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own," Hawkins said of the recast.

Per Variety, the story follows Paddington as he returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. Paddington and the Brown Family "embark on an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru." Filming will take place in the UK, Peru, and Colombia.

Dougal Wilson will direct the threequel, taking over for Paul King.

Paddington 3 does not yet have a release date.