The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations, and it's a big week for new movie releases. George Clooney and Brad Pitt star in new action comedy Wolfs on Apple TV Plus, while Will Ferrell stars in and produces new Netflix documentary Will & Harper, about a cross-country road trip with his friend and fellow comedy writer Harper Steele. Over on Paramount Plus, Julia Garner stars in Rosemary's Baby prequel Apartment 7A, while Inside Out 2 is now available to stream at home via Disney Plus. US Netflix subscribers can also tune into Paddington 2 ahead of the upcoming threequel's release this November.

As for TV, all episodes of new rom-com series Nobody Wants This are now available to watch on Netflix, and Ryan Murphy is back with another horror show by way of Grotesquerie, streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Wolfs

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Oceans 11 and Burn After Reading co-stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite for Wolfs, a new action comedy from Apple TV Plus. Directed by Jon Watts, who helmed Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man trilogy, the movie follows two professional fixers who, despite their preference for working alone, are forced to team up after they're hired for the same job. The movie had a limited theatrical release last week in the US, but it's streaming only for viewers across the pond.

Read our Wolfs review.

Will & Harper

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

New Netflix documentary Will & Harper follows comedian Will Ferrell and his friend Harper Steele as they embark on a 17-day road trip across the US after Steele came out as a trans woman back in 2021. The two have been friends since they worked together on Saturday Night Live, and they also co-wrote Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga together. The documentary was directed by Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar helmer Josh Greenbaum, with Ferrell also on board as a producer.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our Will & Harper review.

Nobody Wants This

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in Nobody Wants This, a new rom-com series from Netflix. Bell plays Joanne, an outspoken, agonistic sex podcaster, while Brody is Noah, a newly single rabbi. When the pair fall for each other, it's an unlikely match – but can they make it work, despite their hugely different lives, worldviews, and meddling families? The cast also includes Succession's Justine Lupe and Veep's Timothy Simons, and all 10 episodes are available to stream now.

Inside Out 2

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

If you missed Pixar's latest release in theaters earlier this month, you can now catch Inside Out 2 on Disney Plus. The sequel to 2015's Inside Out catches up with Riley as a teenager – and with some new, difficult emotions in tow. New additions for the movie include Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) who go up against Joy, Sadness, and co. in Riley's head as puberty arrives with a bang.

Read our Inside Out 2 review.

Apartment 7A

(Image credit: Paramount)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Rosemary's Baby prequel Apartment 7A stars Fantastic Four's Julia Garner as Terry Gionoffrio, a dancer with big dreams who's just moved to New York City. When she injures herself on stage, however, her dreams are at risk of crashing down around her before they've even begun. Things start to look up when a wealthy older couple (played by Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally) offers to let Terry live in their apartment in the luxurious Bramford building, but she can't shake the feeling that something isn't quite right…

For more, read our Apartment 7A review.

Grotesquerie

(Image credit: FX)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

Ryan Murphy is back (again) with a new horror series. Grotesquerie stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, who must team up with a local nun (Micaela Diamond) to get to the root of a series of horrible crimes that is affecting both their community and their personal lives. The cast also includes Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, and Travis Kelce. The first two episodes are available to watch now, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday until October 30.

Paddington 2

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

With new sequel Paddington 3 just around the corner, there's never been a better time to get up to speed with the previous adventures of everyone's favorite bear from Peru. Paddington 2, originally released in 2017, sees Paddington settled in with the Brown family in London – until he's framed and arrested for burgling an antique shop. Sentenced to 10 years in prison, the Browns set out to prove Paddington's innocence. Sally Hawkins, Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Julie Walters, and Jim Broadbent are among some of the star-studded ensemble cast.

Read our Paddington 2 review.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.