One Piece season 2 scripts are already written and ready to film, say producers

One Piece producers say scripts for season 2 have been written, and that a new crop of episodes could be ready for air in a year.

“We’ve got scripts ready,” Marty Adelstein, CEO of production company Tomorrow Studios, told Variety. "I think [Netflix is] looking at various situations about how many episodes they do, do they break them up? I think they’re trying to figure that out this week. I suspect we’ll hear from them in the next week to two weeks. There seems to be a big impetus to keep this going and to come up with a long-term strategy. So we’re just waiting for that."

Netflix is usually quick to renew its big hits, and with One Piece breaking a streaming record held previously by Wednesday and Stranger Things – a season 2 renewal has got to be on the way. Both the streamer and Tomorrow Studios took a big hit with the ill-received Cowboy Bebop live-action series, but have absolutely redeemed themselves by creating a faithful adaptation that captures the spirit of Eiichiro Oda's creation.

"Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility," Tomorrow Studios president Becky Clements said of season 2 progress. “Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air."

The eighth and final episode of season one ended on something of a cliffhanger, with a new villain being mysteriously introduced before the credits rolled. Showrunner Steven Maeda clarified to GamesRadar+ that was an intentional move to set up a second season.