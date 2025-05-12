One of the year's biggest ongoing anime is taking a surprise break, but fans are getting a "special episode" to make up for it

The latest episode of The Apothecary Diaries season 2 won't air in its usual slot this week – thanks to scheduling conflicts.

As revealed on the anime's Twitter account, the upcoming 19th episode (titled 'Festival') has been moved from May 16 to May 23 (H/T ComicBook).

The show's official website doesn't offer much more in the way of explanation other than "program scheduling" leading to the brief hiatus, but does reveal that "a special episode of The Apothecary Diaries will be broadcast for free on the ABEMA Anime Channel on May 16." So, that's something at least.

Revolving around the prodigious talents of healer Maomao, The Apothecary Diaries navigates the complexities of the Imperial Palace's politics and the medical dramas that lie within.

The first season debuted in 2023, with the second season – expected to consist of 24 episodes – premiering in January 2025 as part of a new anime winter season that included the likes of Solo Leveling season 2 and Dr. Stone's Science Future arc.

The one-week delay now means The Apothecary Diaries season 2 will likely run until the very end of June on Crunchyroll, potentially even overlapping with a summer season that features Dan Da Dan season 2 and Kaiju No. 8 season 2 as the jewels in its crown.

For more, check out our picks for the best Crunchyroll anime you should be watching right now. Then dive into all the latest on One-Punch Man season 3 and The Apothecary Diaries season 2 release schedule.