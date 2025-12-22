My Hero Academia is making a surprise return for a 2026 special, along with a global concert tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary

My Hero Academia is not over just yet – a special episode is coming to our screens in 2026, completing the adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi's beloved manga. Get ready for another emotional epilogue alongside Deku and the rest of the gang, following the end of My Hero Academia season 8.

In a special episode titled 'More', fans will get to explore the lives of the characters eight years after the dramatic events of the final season, and their graduation at U.A. High School. An adaptation of Chapter 431 for the manga, it's set to be released on May 2 to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the anime series, which first debuted in April 2016. It will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll outside Asia.

The final episode of season 8 – which cements the anime as one of the all-time great superhero stories – already included an epilogue, but this special episode will offer even more details about the future of Bakugo, Todoroki, Uraraka and the rest. It will mark the definitive goodbye after eight seasons and 170 episodes across a decade-long journey.

A worldwide concert tour, My Hero Academia in Concert, was also announced recently to celebrate the anniversary. Featuring composer Yuki Hayashi’s music paired with scenes from the anime, the tour will launch on May 30, 2026, at Pacifico Yokohama before expanding internationally.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate ten years of ‘My Hero Academia’ with fans around the world," a Toho spokesperson said following the news from Jump Festa 2026 (via Variety). "This milestone represents not only a decade of unforgettable stories, heroic characters, and epic battles, but also the incredible support and passion of our global audience."

Although the flagship series has ended, the franchise is still very much alive thanks to the spin-off/prequel My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, released earlier this year, and Netflix's upcoming live-action remake, where the manga creator is "very involved".

