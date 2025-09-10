Seven years after first being announced, Netflix's live-action My Hero Academia movie finally lands a writer – and they have history with superhero movies

Netflix's live-action My Hero Academia movie has finally gotten moving again, thanks to a writer being attached to the long-gestating project.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Fuchs will pen the script for My Hero Academia. Fuchs has writing credits on the likes of Argylle, as well as being co-creator and co-showrunner on upcoming horror series It: Welcome to Derry. It's his brief history with superhero media that might set pulses racing, however – as he is co-credited for the story on 2017's Wonder Woman alongside Zack Snyder and screenwriter Allan Heinberg.

My Hero Academia (which was first announced back in 2018, before Netflix jumped on board in 2022) will be directed by Shinsuke Sato, who helmed the live-action adaptation of Bleach.

Often considered one of the leading anime names of the 21st Century, My Hero Academia – based on Kohei Horikoshi's manga – follows Ikuzu, a boy without superpowers (or 'quirks') in a world filled with heroes.

After a chance meeting with iconic hero All For Might, he is given his own 'quirk' and must face the trials and tribulations of superhero high school – all while dealing with villains and growing up as a crimefighter.

On the anime side, My Hero Academia is coming to a close later this year with an eighth and final season.

Other live-action anime projects in the works include the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed Naruto and Netflix's own adaptation of Solo Leveling. Legendary anime Akira has fallen by the wayside after years of trying to get it made, with Warner Bros. giving up the movie rights in July.

