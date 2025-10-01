My Hero Academia season 8 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

My Hero Academia season 8 is about to fly onto our screens. But given the quirk of anime's usual release plans, you might be finding it hard to pin down when exactly the premiere of the final season is hitting Crunchyroll.

To help prepare you, we've put together an easy-to-digest guide on the My Hero Academia season 8, episode 1 release date. That also includes the streaming time in the US and UK, the current release schedule, speculation over episode counts, and more.

My Hero Academia season 8, episode 1 releases on October 4 at 2:30 AM Pacific/5:30 AM Eastern on Crunchyroll. Over in the UK, that translates to 10:30 AM BST.

If you're outside the US, discover what time the premiere episode drops in your region with the time zone converter.

My Hero Academia season 8 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

My Hero Academia season 8 is expected to release new episodes every Saturday for the foreseeable future, presumably right up until the end of the fall season in December.

However, even the biggest anime shows leave their long-term television plans under lock and key until the last minute. As of right now, we're only going one week at a time in case of scheduled breaks or an unexpected hiatus.

Here's the current My Hero Academia season 8 release schedule:

My Hero Academia season 8, episode 1: October 4, 2025

Where to watch My Hero Academia season 8

My Hero Academia season 8 will be streaming on Crunchyroll. The anime streamer has confirmed it will be available in the following regions: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

How many episodes are in My Hero Academia season 8?

My Hero Academia is rumored to sign off with 11 episodes, taking it right the way up to the holiday season. We'll likely have more concrete news in the next few months regarding its episode count.

