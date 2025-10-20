My Hero Academia manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi is "very involved" in the live action movie's development, with "nothing" in the script he doesn't give notes on

My Hero Academia has become a global phenomenon on the back of the seminal manga, created by Kōhei Horikoshi. With a live-action movie now in the works, screenwriter Jason Fuchs is opening up about how involved Kōhei has been in the development of the script - and according to a recent interview with EW, the mangaka is directly involved in creating the story of the film.

"There's no treatment, there's no outline, there's no scenes, there's no nothing that Kōhei doesn't give notes on, react to [with] thumbs up, thumbs down," Fuchs tells EW, explaining Kōhei is "very involved" in the process of adapting his beloved manga. . "That makes me feel really confident that we're gonna deliver something that fans, like myself, feel great about."

In addition to working on the script for My Hero Academia, Fuchs is the co-creator and co-showrunner of It: Welcome to Derry, the Stephen King-fueled prequel to the recent It reboot and its sequel.

My Hero Academia is set in a world where just about everyone has some kind of super-power - some useful, some more quirky. When Deku, one of the few kids of his generation who doesn't have an inborn power, encounters the world's top hero, All-Might, he inherits his incredible power.

Deku goes on to master All-Might's inherited power bit-by-bit, forging alliances with his fellow students at the school where he trains his abilities and making enemies of those who despise All-Might and the other heroes.

Having dug in myself as a fan of western superhero comics, I can say that My Hero Academia is not just a world-class manga and anime, it's one of the best teen superhero stories ever told. It's impossible not to be drawn in by Deku and his quest to become the world's greatest hero, and the challenges he faces along the way are more than enough to shock and steel him against the worst of the worst.