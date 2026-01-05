My Hero Academia Vigilantes season 2 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is back with new episodes, and we couldn't be more excited considering we are still recovering from the emotional ending of My Hero Academia last month. Set five years before the flagship show, the spin-off releases its season 2 this week, and here's everything you need to know.

With its first season released last year, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes rejuvenated the series by making it weirder. Adapted from the manga written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, the story focuses on unlicensed heroes who operate outside official systems, with college student Koichi Haimawari leading as the main character. What adventures are in store for him in the upcoming new season?

Below, we've put together a My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 release schedule, including where and when to watch the show.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 episode 1 release date is confirmed to be January 5, 2026.

The timings are as follows: 5:00 AM Pacific/8:00 AM Eastern. That's 1:00 PM GMT in the UK. For what that means in your region, please use the time zone converter.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 is releasing with the new year, and will run for three months, with the final episode set to air on March 30. New episodes drop every Monday.

The full My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 release schedule is as follows:

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 episode count

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 consists of 13 episodes, which matches the episode count of the first season.

However, the spin-off is considerably shorter than a season of the mainline series, which typically run for 25 episodes (except for the final season).

Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 is available to watch exclusively on Crunchyroll in the US.

For more, check out the best anime shows on Crunchyroll, and the best anime movies to watch right now.