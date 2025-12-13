I've watched anime for decades, and these are my top 10 action-anime shows that you need to watch after My Hero Academia ends

Wondering about the best anime shows to watch after My Hero Academia ends? Well, you aren't alone. People who complain about superhero fatigue in Hollywood clearly haven't watched the hit anime. The story of this Japanese show— based on Kōhei Horikoshi's best-selling manga — revolves around Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who dreams of having a superpower or "quirk" in a society where such gifts are commonplace. But when he suddenly inherits the abilities of his favourite hero, All Might, Midoriya steps up and joins UA High School, where students train to become the world's number one hero.

That might sound simple enough, at first, but the show itself is anything but. Over eight seasons, My Hero Academia has evolved into a landmark series that deconstructs the entire superhero genre, playing with Western tropes through an offbeat, even quirky lens. Visually speaking, My Hero Academia goes 'Plus Ultra' too, consistently delivering some of the most detailed, impressive animation you'll ever see across the show's nine-year run.

How do you top something so groundbreaking and arguably one of the best anime of all time? It's no easy task, especially given how well-received the final season has been. But that's not to say you should jump into an immediate rewatch, not when there are plenty of other amazing options out there that are also worth your attention. Let's take a closer look then at 10 action anime shows you need to see after My Hero Academia season 8 ends.

The best action anime to watch after My Hero Academia season 8 ends

10. Tiger & Bunny

Before My Hero Academia burst on the scene, another anime named Tiger & Bunny also introduced viewers to a world where wannabe heroes competed to become the greatest. The difference here is that their motivation was financially driven because they're all fighting for points to acquire more sponsorship deals on a reality show. Get that coin! Tiger & Bunny also focuses on an older roster of characters whose school days have long since passed, although the complicated dynamic between Wild Tiger and Bunny does recall Midoriya and Bakugo's difficult friendship at points.

9. Jujutsu Kaisen

While Midoriya trains to fight for the greater good, Yuji Itadori trains to become a jujutsu sorcerer so he can exorcise the demon that got trapped in his body after he swallowed a finger. Yep, if you think My Hero Academia is "quirky," Jujutsu Kaisen is on a whole other level. Did I mention the talking panda? The action sequences in Jujutsu Kaisen are on a whole other level too, giving My Hero Academia a run for its money with ultra-dark, violent battles where no character is safe. Get stuck in, but prepare yourself for "The Shibuya Incident" arc because that one goes especially hard. It's also a great idea to catch up on this series now, since Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is almost here as well.

8. Blue Exorcist

Like Midoriya, Rin Okumura studies to master his gifts at a specialised high school. But unlike Midoriya, Blue Exorcist's lead just so happens to be the son of Satan. He's not too happy about it, though. In fact, the school he attends is — you guessed it — for exorcists-in-training so he can get strong enough to cuss out his dad and defeat him for good. Given the demonic subject matter, Blue Exorcist is, of course, a bit darker than My Hero Academia, but both shows place a strong emphasis on the student cohort with plenty of unholy battles thrown into the mix.

7. Hunter x Hunter

This legendary anime follows Gon and three other candidates who undergo the Hunter Examination to become official hunters and travel the world. Hunters aren't exactly heroes in the traditional sense, but they still have to regularly prove themselves, much like the kids in My Hero Academia. Twelve-year-old Gon even sports the same hair colour as Midoriya, and just like him, he too starts out wide-eyed and innocent before life traumatises him and the entire cast. Let's just say Hunter x Hunter ends up venturing into some surprisingly darker places, even if it does kick off in much the same way as My Hero Academia.

6. Mashle: Magic and Muscles

It's tempting to suggest that Mashle is simply My Hero Academia repackaged with magic instead of superpowers. After all, Mash Burnedead has no magical abilities of his own yet lives in a world where such skills define your position in society. And like Midoriya, Mashle's protagonist also ends up in a school where these gifts are trained, despite starting out with none of his own. Yet Mashle doesn't get lucky like My Hero Academia's lead, so he must forge ahead regardless, proving himself with physical talent instead of the same arcane powers that everyone else can rely on. Mashle himself is also very different personality-wise, far more blunt and deadpan than the earnest boy at the heart of My Hero Academia. He's more himbo than twink in that sense, but fans of Midoriya will grow to love Mashle, too.

5. Black Clover

What is it with all these kids who live in magical worlds without powers of their own? Black Clover's Asta is rather savvy, though, finding a special loophole to power up regardless. And it's very much needed because how else is he going to make his dreams come true and become the Wizard King? Especially when his best friend, Yuno, challenges him to snatch the same role. It's giving Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo if they were sorcerers instead of heroes-in-training. And with 170 episodes to devour, Black Clover will keep you plenty busy once you've finished watching My Hero Academia.

4. Assassination Classroom

Assassination Classroom flips the premise of My Hero Academia on its head with an extraterrestrial twist. Here, the students have no powers. Instead, their mentor Koro-sensei is the one with special gifts, which he uses to train them in the art of killing. If they don't murder their teacher by the end of the year, he'll destroy the world. In that regard, all these kids are heroes too, even if it's not in the traditional sense. Yusei Matsui's story is also very creative when it comes to the fight scenes, proving itself to be just as unique as My Hero Academia in the art of combat. But do the kids eventually win and make takoyaki out of their alien sensei? I guess you'll have to watch for yourself and find out.

3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Unless you're stuck in a box like Nezuko, you've almost certainly heard of Demon Slayer by now. This record-breaking behemoth might seem like an obvious show to recommend, but if you're one of the few people alive who still hasn't watched it yet, it's hard to think of a better series to consume after My Hero Academia. The teen swordsman at its heart parallels Midoriya in his earnest quest to help those in need, and the sense of community shared by the demon slayers will also remind you of Class 1-A. What makes Demon Slayer stand out, however, is the electric swordplay that's brought to life through some of the most vivid, jaw-dropping animation you'll ever see. Well, that and the most annoying muscle bro wearing a boar mask you'll ever meet.

2. One-Punch Man

While the students in Class 1-A train tirelessly to become the best and strongest heroes the world has ever seen, One-Punch Man can end any fight with — you guessed it — one punch. The result is a very different kind of show to My Hero Academia, one where Saitama's boredom leads him down a more mundane path than Midoriya. What both shows do share, however, is a desire to deconstruct the superhero genre with a unique spin that's entirely different from what Western fans might be used to. And even if most of the battles end in one punch, that's not to say each confrontation isn't thrilling in its own way, too. Saitama might be bored, but you sure won't be.

1. X-Men

People born with weirdo gifts change the direction of society forever… If that sounds familiar, it's because the DNA of Marvel's X-Men can be felt throughout My Hero Academia, even if the latter goes some pretty, wild, unexpected directions with this superpowered premise. What you may not be familiar with, however, is the X-Men anime that took Marvel's merry band of mutants to Japan in 2011. It's a mixed bag in some respects, pulling Jean Grey out of the equation before it even starts, but there's something really thrilling about seeing your favs rendered so well in an anime style. Plus, there's also a welcome focus on some underrated mutants including Japan's Hisako Ichiki, aka, Armour. So once you're done with Midoriya's journey, now's the perfect time to delve into this 12-episode curio, which you can then brag about watching to other X-Men fans who might not have even heard of it.

