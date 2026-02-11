Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is already going on a break after just six episodes

We may only be six episodes into Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, but the hit shonen anime is already putting its feet up for a brief break.

With rumors of a recap episode swirling around social media, the official Jujutsu Kaisen Twitter account moved to confirm an 'intermission' would take place on February 19.

Instead of a new episode, we're getting a recap with 'newly recorded' narration – presumably a run-through of the Culling Game so far, as well as the preceding Shibuya Incident arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen will then return as normal on February 26, with episodes airing weekly until the season finale (and conclusion to the first part of the Culling Game arc) on March 26.

It's a shame, too, as Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 was really picking up steam. That's after a two-episode premiere that most die-hard fans had likely already watched as part of the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution compilation film, and a glacially-paced episode that featured a laborious recounting of the Culling Game rules.

Mercifully, a three-minute chibi recap was later released, making the whole concept a lot more palatable.

Jujutsu Kaisen isn't the only major show that has a disappointingly brief season in the winter 2026 season. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 is only slated for 10 episodes, a major decrease from the first season's 28 episodes.

