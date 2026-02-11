Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is already going on a break after just six episodes
Culling Game will return after an 'intermission'
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
We may only be six episodes into Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, but the hit shonen anime is already putting its feet up for a brief break.
With rumors of a recap episode swirling around social media, the official Jujutsu Kaisen Twitter account moved to confirm an 'intermission' would take place on February 19.
Instead of a new episode, we're getting a recap with 'newly recorded' narration – presumably a run-through of the Culling Game so far, as well as the preceding Shibuya Incident arc.
Jujutsu Kaisen will then return as normal on February 26, with episodes airing weekly until the season finale (and conclusion to the first part of the Culling Game arc) on March 26.
本日より放送開始となったTVアニメ『#呪術廻戦』第3期の放送スケジュールが公開となりました。＜「死滅回游 前編」放送スケジュール＞第48話～第54話：1月8日～2月12日閑話：2月19日第55話～第59話：2月26日～3月26日閑話は「#死滅回游 前編」の映像を中心としつつ、…January 8, 2026
It's a shame, too, as Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 was really picking up steam. That's after a two-episode premiere that most die-hard fans had likely already watched as part of the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution compilation film, and a glacially-paced episode that featured a laborious recounting of the Culling Game rules.
Mercifully, a three-minute chibi recap was later released, making the whole concept a lot more palatable.
Jujutsu Kaisen isn't the only major show that has a disappointingly brief season in the winter 2026 season. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 is only slated for 10 episodes, a major decrease from the first season's 28 episodes.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more from the world of anime, our guide to new anime will take you through the next 12 months of movie and show releases. Then, dive into all the latest on Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.