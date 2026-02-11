Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is already going on a break after just six episodes

Culling Game will return after an 'intermission'

Jujutsu Kaisen
(Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

We may only be six episodes into Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, but the hit shonen anime is already putting its feet up for a brief break.

With rumors of a recap episode swirling around social media, the official Jujutsu Kaisen Twitter account moved to confirm an 'intermission' would take place on February 19.

Instead of a new episode, we're getting a recap with 'newly recorded' narration – presumably a run-through of the Culling Game so far, as well as the preceding Shibuya Incident arc.

It's a shame, too, as Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 was really picking up steam. That's after a two-episode premiere that most die-hard fans had likely already watched as part of the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution compilation film, and a glacially-paced episode that featured a laborious recounting of the Culling Game rules.

Mercifully, a three-minute chibi recap was later released, making the whole concept a lot more palatable.

Jujutsu Kaisen isn't the only major show that has a disappointingly brief season in the winter 2026 season. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 is only slated for 10 episodes, a major decrease from the first season's 28 episodes.

