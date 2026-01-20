Still confused about the Culling Game? Jujutsu Kaisen has released a three-minute explainer to provide some much-needed clarity

Still struggling to wrap your head around the rules of Jujutsu Kaisen's Culling Game? The third season's latest episode had plenty of criticism flung its way after a convoluted half an hour filled with flow charts, rules, and ambiguous motivations.

Thankfully, the shonen anime has responded in fine form – with a chibi-style recap that takes viewers through the main beats of the sorcerer battle royale arc in under three minutes.

Instead of Tengen running through the regulations for the Culling Game, this video (which you can see below) is almost akin to a visual novel in how it cuts out much of its flabby info for a concise explainer.

3 Minute ExplanationCulling Game Strategy Video Released! pic.twitter.com/8Qqj2opqDgJanuary 19, 2026

In short, evil sorcerer Kenjaku is pitting sorcerers against each other in designated zones (or 'barriers') across Japan to create cursed energy and merge all of Japan, even turning ordinary citizens into sorcerers for his nefarious ends.

To help get out of an impossible situation, the Jujutsu gang needs to enlist the help of a sorcerer called Angel to help pry open the Prison Realm containing Gojo. Then, Gojo can (hopefully) put an end to the Culling Game and Kenjaku's schemes for good.

If only it were that easy. Because of the seemingly arbitrary nature of the Culling Game, sorcerers need to accumulate 100 points to add a new rule to proceedings, which will allow one of the group to use Angel's Cursed Technique to nullify the Prison Realm and free Gojo. However, you can only gain points by killing sorcerers (five points) or non-sorcerers (a single point).

So, that's where we're at. Still confused? In truth, it's one of the more convoluted setups for an anime arc we've seen in some time. At least we now have something to refer back to when our brains invariably get scrambled partway through Jujutsu Kaisen's latest season.

For more, check out all the new anime coming in the winter block. Then, dive into the Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 release schedule for all the latest on the anime's streaming plans.