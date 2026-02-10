A game-changing Netflix original is at risk of becoming lost media, and that's not OK

When She-Ra and the Princesses of Power ended in May 2020, Adora and Catra finally got their happy ending, riding off into the sunset together. It took five seasons full of yearning and longing and romantic subtext, but they actually made it, and in doing so, they also forged an unforgettable milestone of queer storytelling.

But happy endings can be undone, it seems, because Netflix's reboot of the original He-Man spinoff is now set to leave streaming on February 21. Despite it being dubbed a Netflix original at the time of release, She-Ra will no longer be available to watch on Netflix. And with only three seasons out of five available on DVD, it's entirely possible that Princesses of Power will be lost forever.

It's a strange occurrence, not least because there's more interest than ever in the franchise this year. Masters of the Universe is only a few months away, and that first trailer alone got the internet salivating (and swooning thanks to a buffed-up Nicholas Galitzine in full He-Man apparel).

The good fight

(Image credit: Netflix/Dreamworks)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power isn't the first Netflix original to leave Netflix, and it won't be the last either. While some are owned entirely by the streamer, others are removed when exclusive licensing arrangements come to an end. In this case, She-Ra was actually produced by DreamWorks Animation Television for Netflix, which explains why it won't stay on the platform forever.

Not even series creator ND Stevenson is sure what the future holds for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. On December 17th, the showrunner addressed the show's impending removal from Netflix head-on ( via X , formerly Twitter):

"Unfortunately, we’ve known about this for a while, and it’s already happened to several other Dreamworks shows as their licenses with Netflix expire. Years of hard work by many talented crews have ended up without a home. We showrunners have no control over this."

He continued: "I hope that She-Ra will find a new home and be released in full on DVD; I’m not sure that it will. As is often the way with queer art, our tracks are swept away behind us. Still, it happened. Watch it while you can, and keep records whenever possible. Its legacy is in your hands."

There is some hope that She-Ra might end up streaming on Peacock, as that particular streamer is owned by NBCUniversal, which just so happens to own DreamWorks, too. However, there's still no official word on that. Either way, She-Ra's removal is a big blow given Netflix's reach and how important the subject matter is.

Power up

(Image credit: Netflix/Dreamworks)

She-Ra herself has come a very long way since the original series, She-Ra: Princess of Power, debuted on screen in 1985. But after two seasons and 93 successful episodes, He-Man's female counterpart was mostly relegated to TV limbo until Stevenson and his team reimagined the story of Adora for modern audiences in 2018.

Netflix's She-Ra and the Princesses of Power started out fairly recognisable to fans of the original. In both cases, a young woman named Adora serves under Lord Hordak until she comes to realise the evil he embodies. Using the might of her new super-powered alter-ego, She-Ra leads a team of magical princesses in resistance to save the planet of Etheria from tyranny.

In the absence of physical media or a new streaming home, the final two seasons of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will essentially become lost media, unavailable to watch through legal means.

The difference here, though, was that Stevenson's She-Ra told a serialised story over five seasons, eschewing the original's episodic format to create an epic tale grounded with surprisingly mature, emotional storytelling. The core of that came from Adora's dynamic with Catra, a friend she was forced to leave behind after switching sides.

Across 52 episodes, the pair navigated their feelings as friends who became enemies who could even become something more. At least, that's what queer fans dared to dream might happen. The vibes were always there, but how often do shows of this kind, especially animated family shows, go all the way and give queer subtext actual merit? Remember, LGBTQ+ audiences have been burned plenty before.

Still, fans had higher hopes for She-Ra. The series had already made huge strides in this vein, from Bow's two dads and the non-binary character Double Trouble, plus a full-blown relationship between two other princesses. But would they actually go all the way and confirm Adora and Catra's true feelings for each other?

Six-year spoiler alert: they did, right at the end, with a kiss that meant so much more than a traditional happy ending ever could. This was a kiss that told young queer audiences that they could find joy in embracing who they truly are. This was a kiss that gave hope to every queer person who has encountered hardship on their journey towards acceptance. This was a kiss that held the power to save the lives of anyone watching who felt that they might have nothing left to offer this world.

By giving Adore and Catra a promising future full of joy and possibility, Stevenson and his team gave that to us as well. Like the theme tune says: "We're gonna win in the end," and that's how it felt watching this TV milestone unfold in real time.

Stolen love

(Image credit: Netflix/Dreamworks)

Yet, that's all going to be taken away now if She-Ra and the Princesses of Power can't find a new streaming home online. LGBTQ+ audiences are used to seeing our stories sidelined or erased completely, but how often does this happen to a story we've already seen through to its conclusion?

This isn't the first time a sapphic story of this nature has been derailed by Netflix, even if the circumstances are a bit different this time around. First Kill, Warrior Nun, and Everything Sucks are just a few of many queer female-led stories that ended abruptly, and She-Ra's fate ties it to this worrying trend as well.

In the absence of physical media or a new streaming home, the final two seasons of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will essentially become lost media, unavailable to watch through legal means. That's problematic in and of itself, even before you take the show's minority storytelling into account.

On top of all that, a She-Ra cameo also looks unlikely in the upcoming Masters of the Universe film (thanks to legal issues). But even so, the character's legacy will endure regardless. There's talk of a live-action series in the works at Prime Video, and failing that, the cultural impact of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power still remains.

As Stevenson said, the show "happened." And he's right. That kiss happened. And so did Adora's happy ending with Catra. None of that can be taken away from us, even if the episodes themselves can be. So it's up to the fans now to campaign, to write fan fiction, and create fan art that keeps the legacy of this story alive while creators continue to draw on its legacy for inspiration.

It shouldn't be up to us. That isn't fair. But queer people are adept at championing our own stories when no one else will, and She-Ra is worth championing whether it remains widely available or not.

For a very limited time, all five seasons of She-Ra: Princess of Power are streaming on Netflix. In the meantime, check out our list of the best shows on Netflix.