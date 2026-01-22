New Masters of the Universe trailer gives He-Man's story a Superman-esque spin, as it unveils Jared Leto's Skeletor

Masters of The Universe – Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Prince Adam goes from desk job to defeating evil in the surprisingly Superman-esque trailer for Amazon MGM Studios' live-action Masters of the Universe movie.

Following yesterday's teaser, which was cryptically self-aware and offered He-Man fans first looks at Battle Cat, Man-At-Arms, Eternia, and more, the full promo sees Nicolas Galitzine's buff blonde hero explain that he was sent to Earth by his mother Queen Marlena (Charlotte Riley) when he was just a kid. Since then, he's lived a relatively humdrum life -- though he's never stopped dreaming of swapping his suit for a fur-trimmed loincloth and engaging in epic, out-of-this-world battles.

"All that stuff that only exists in legends and bedtime stories; talking tigers, spaceships, and magic swords that make a man as mighty as a god," he begins in a voiceover. "Where I come from, that stuff is real." The rest of the trailer sees Adam hunt down the Power Sword in his quest to return home to Eternia, which proves to be a risky move... since Jared Leto's red-eyed villain Skeletor has been waiting for him. Check it out above.

Elsewhere in the clip, we also get glimpses of Skeletor's lair Snake Mountain (!), Adam's work bestie Suzie (Sasheer Zamata), Morena Baccarin's Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson's Fisto, and Evil Warriors member Spikor. While we've not seen her in character yet, Alison Brie is set to play Skeletor's right-hand woman Evil-Lyn, with Kristen Wiig, Camila Mendes, and Idris Elba rounding out the supporting cast.

Directed by Bumblebee's Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe releases on June 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.