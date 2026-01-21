Masters of the Universe trailer offers up first looks at Battle Cat, Eternia, and Idris Elba's Man-At-Arms

When times were simpler… Teaser Trailer Tomorrow | Masters of The Universe - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Masters of the Universe is here – and it's surprisingly... self-aware.

The promo, which you can watch above, opens on a retro-looking television set. An unseen narrator then says, "Not long ago, when times were simpler... This was a healthy breakfast," over the top of someone pouring milk on some brightly-colored cereal. "This was a powerful workout," he adds, with the TV now showing a bunch of people doing an aerobics class. "And this was a hero," he claims, just as the animated He-Man appears on screen.

"Perhaps now more than ever, we need that kind of hero again," the narrator concludes, as the camera switches to Nicholas Galitzine's titular Adam seemingly watching the cartoon in what looks like a neon-lit arcade in the '80s. It's giving us serious Barbie vibes and at this point, we're wondering whether we should be gearing up for something super meta. Given that Mattel made toys for both franchises, it's certainly a possibility...

Fortunately, we won't have to wait too long for clarity, since we're getting another (presumably, longer) trailer tomorrow (January 22).

For now, though, the existing clip manages to cram a whole lot of first looks into 12 seconds that fans of the source material will enjoy, including He-Man's home planet Eternia, Battle Cat, Camila Mendes' Teela, Kristen Wiig's Roboto, and Idris Elba's Duncan/Man-At-Arms.

While we've not seen them in character yet, Jared Leto will appear in the movie as He-Man's arch-enemy Skeletor, while Alison Brie is set to play Skeletor's right-hand woman Evil-Lyn. Bumblebee's Travis Knight directs from a script by Chris Butler, Aaron Nee, Adam Nee, and Dave Callaham.

Masters of the Universe releases on June 5. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.