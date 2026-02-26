The Boys star's new swashbuckling adventure-thriller compared to Pirates of the Caribbean in mixed-positive first reviews

The Bluff, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban, is streaming now

Karl Urban as Captain Connor in The Bluff
(Image credit: Prime Video)

New action movie The Bluff, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and The Boys' Karl Urban, has been called "charmingly old-fashioned" and "a rollicking good time" in its first reviews. Though not everyone is willing to let its "paint-by-numbers script" slide...

Released on Prime Video yesterday (February 25), the film debuted to a decent 68% score on Rotten Tomatoes – and was even compared to Pirates of the Caribbean by one pleasantly surprised critic.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Ercell in The Bluff

(Image credit: Prime Video)

"The battles [are] epic," Original Cin's John Kirk echoed in their write-up. "What is really exciting is the planning that goes into Ercell's protection of her family as she sets up defences, traps, and cunning stratagems."

"Chopra Jonas and Urban are fantastic adversaries and give this movie the badass energy that crackles with every sword clash and flintlock fired," said JoBlo's Alex Maidy. "This movie takes the conceits and storyline we have seen in films before and gives them a nice edge that keeps you glued to the screen to the very end."

"A largely dull pirate action movie where, despite some decently choreographed and readily violent action, the paint-by-numbers script and bland characters leave it more as a series of familiar tropes than a proper film," wrote a lesser-impressed viewer from Film Feeder.

"It just feels like a movie that's a little too ambitious action-wise, and a lot too inattentive narrative-wise, so you notice all the worst bits more than you otherwise might," matched Ready Steady Cut's Jonathon Wilson.

The Bluff is streaming now. For more, check out our latest picks of the best movies on Amazon Prime.

