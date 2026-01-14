Mortal Kombat and The Boys star is a killer pirate in swashbuckling action-adventure film from Haven director

The first trailer for The Bluff has arrived – and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ready to kick some pirate booty.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, the year is 1846 and Ercell Bodden (Jonas) is living her best life with her daughters in tow... until Captain Connor (Karl Urban), a killer from her past life as a ruthless pirate, shows up with the intention of seeking revenge. Ercell's daughters learn that their mother used to be a famous assassin-style pirate known as Bloody Mary – and that she's maybe a little too good at killing people.

Frank E. Flowers, best known for helming the Orlando Bloom-led thriller Haven, directs from a screenplay he penned alongside Joe Ballarini. The cast includes Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, Temuera Morrison, Zack Morris, David Field, and Pacharo Mzembe. Anthony and Joe Russo serve as executive producers. The film was first announced back in 2021 with Zoey Saldana playing Ercell and Netflix distributing the film. Saldana stayed with the project as executive producer.

Per the official tagline, The Bluff is a "gritty, adrenaline-fueled action-adventure about family, survival, and the indomitable strength of a mother’s love." Despite the skull-crunching, spine-splitting (and we mean this literally) violence, Prime Video says the movie can be enjoyed with "family and friends."

The Bluff hits Prime Video on February 25.