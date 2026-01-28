Henry Cavill looks battle-worn in long-awaited first look at John Wick creator's Highlander reboot

Henry Cavill has unveiled the first look at Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot – and he looks seriously battle-worn.

In the pictures, which you can see below, Cavill's Connor MacLeod looks rugged, sweaty, and, crucially, very cool in a leather coat.

"This has been quite the journey for me, which I'll tell you all about when the time is right, but it's a special moment to be able to share this. I hope you enjoy," Cavill captioned the post.

Interestingly, he looks pretty different to a recent Instagram post that was thought to be teasing his Highlander look – the hair seems much shorter.

The project has been a long time coming, after filming was pushed back to 2026. Alongside Cavill, the project stars his Man of Steel co-star Russell Crowe, and Crowe's Gladiator co-star Djimon Hounsou. Quite the pair of reunions…

Dave Bautista might also be onboard as the villainous Kurgan, though that's unconfirmed for now. WWE star Drew McIntyre will play Connor's brother, Angus MacLeod.

Stahelski, probably best known for directing the John Wick films, is helming the reboot. "We're bringing it forward from the early 1500s in the Highlands to the beyond present-day New York and Hong Kong, and seeing how it goes," Stahelski has teased of the film before. "There's big opportunity for action. There's a chance to play a character that not a lot of people get to play. And it's a bit of a love story, but not how you think. On John Wick, I learned a lot on how to bend the storytelling a little."

Highlander doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies of the year to fill out your watchlist.