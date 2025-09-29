Henry Cavill's long-gestating Highlander reboot gets new update as WWE star joins the cast

Production may have been delayed on the Highlander reboot, but the wheels are still turning behind the scenes: WWE star Drew McIntyre has joined Henry Cavill, Deadline reports.

McIntyre will play Angus MacLeod, the brother of Cavill's character Connor and the role played by James Cosmo in the original movie.

Pre-production was underway in September, but came to a halt after Cavill was injured during training. Things are expected to kick off again in early 2026.

The cast also includes Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Max Zhang, and Dave Bautista. Directed by John Wick's Chad Stahelski, Predators and John Wick: Chapter 4 writer Michael Finch penned the reboot's script.

McIntyre has been wrestling since 2001 and is a two-time WWE Championship winner. He made his acting debut last year in The Killer's Game, an action-comedy starring his Highlander co-star (and former WWE star) Bautista.

The original 1986 Highlander movie starred Christopher Lambert as immortal warrior Connor MacLeod, alongside Clancy Brown, Sean Connery, and Roxanne Hart. It follows MacLeod from his beginnings in the 16th Century Scottish Highlands to '80s New York as he prepares for the culmination of a secret and deadly war between immortal beings.

"It's a project that I'm extremely excited about," Cavill said of the movie earlier this year. "This character is going to be a lot of fun to play, and I'm loving working with Chad Stahelski. He is a very talented man."

Highlander doesn't have a release date yet.