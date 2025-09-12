Fans may have to wait even longer to see Henry Cavill's Highlander remake, as an injury pushes back the film's schedule

Henry Cavill's upcoming Highlander movie may hit screens later than originally planned, as the star has sustained an injury during pre-production, meaning the filming schedule has been pushed back.

The star was injured while training for Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists Highlander set, as reported by Deadline. It is not clear how Cavill sustained the injury or the severity of it, but production on the project has been delayed until further notice.

So, does this mean that the Highlander reboot will now release later than expected? Directed by John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski, Amazon's Highlander movie does not yet have a release date. In 2023, it was believed that Highlander would be released in 2026. But, just this year, Stahelski said that fans could expect the film to arrive in 2027 or 2028. Now, we might have to wait even longer to see it.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Highlander was set to go into principal photography this September before cameras were due to start rolling soon after. However, the report speculates that filming could start as late as early 2026.

The original 1986 Highlander followed the events surrounding an ancient battle between immortal warriors, told through intertwining past and present storylines. The movie was directed by Russell Mulcahy and starred Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery.

Although Amazon has yet to release an official synopsis for Highlander, Stahelski told The Direct that the movie is set in present-day New York and Hong Kong, with Cavill playing a 500-year-old sword master. With this, it sounds like the upcoming movie will act as a sequel rather than a remake of the original.

Written by Michael Finch, the upcoming reboot stars Cavill, Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Dave Bautista, and Max Zhang.

While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the best historical movies, and keep up with other upcoming movies heading your way in 2025 and beyond.