It sounds like the Henry Cavill Highlander reboot from John Wick director will be coming in 2026

It sounds like the Highlander reboot will be coming sooner rather than later. The film, set to be helmed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski, will star The Witcher's Henry Cavill in the lead role.

In a recent earnings call, Lionsgate's CEO Jon Feltheimer named Highlander as one of the studio's "fiscal '26 tentpoles" – which is the most promising update yet on the long-gestating reboot.

The Highlander franchise kicked off with the '86 movie starring Sean Connery, Clancy Brown, Roxanne Hart, and Christopher Lambert, which follows an ancient war between immortals. The sprawling series now encompasses multiple films, TV shows, books, video games, comics, and more.

Cavill was first linked to the reboot way back in 2021, but it all went a bit quiet on the Highlander front until fairly recently. Judging by Stahelski's past comments, though, we can expect a new(ish) franchise on the horizon. "We're trying to do a bit of a prequel setup to The Gathering," Stahleski explained, referencing the final battle between the immortals of the series. "So, we have room to grow the property. We have ideas for days about how to make the coolest characters and to make that an epic TV show. I just think that's a rich, rich mythology."

As for John Wick, Stahelski recently revealed that there is an anime and another live-action TV show in the works. "I love Donnie [Yen], I love Rina [Sawayama], love the Tracker (Shamier Anderson), and the TV show and the ancillaries will give us a chance to expand the kind of fun world we've created," he explained. "It doesn't have to be John Wick, the character specific, you know what I mean, so that we can explore all that stuff."

