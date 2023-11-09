A John Wick anime is in the works, says director and franchise helmer Chad Stahelski.

In an interview via The Playlist, Stahelski revealed that another live-action spin-off series is in the works, starring many of the characters from John Wick Chapter 4 – as well as an anime series.

"I love Donnie [Yen], I love Rina [Sawayama], love the Tracker (Shamier Anderson), and the TV show and the ancillaries will give us a chance to expand the kind of fun world we’ve created," Stahelski said. "It doesn’t have to be John Wick, the character specific, you know what I mean, so that we can explore all that stuff."

Continued Stahelski: "We’re really excited about it because we’re doing that and a Japanese anime because I love Japanese anime so much. So to create all the cool stories that anime could achieve better than we could and the TV show to expand our world, we’ll still get our fix, you know what I mean? And we’ll still have all the fun."

The anime series comes as no surprise given that John Wick Chapter 4's shocking death scene was inspired by Cowboy Bebop. Stahelski also specified that the anime and TV show are in no relation to The Continental, Peacock's prequel spin-off that takes place in the late 1970s and centers on a young Winston Scott.

John Wick Chapter 4 is streaming on Hulu and Starz. The Continental is streaming exclusively on Peacock.