Henry Cavill's Highlander reboot is moving forward with John Wick director at the helm

The long stagnant Highlander reboot starring Henry Cavill is officially moving forward with John Wick director Chad Stahelski at the helm.

It was first reported back in 2021 that Cavill was in talks to star in a Stahelski-directed Highlander reboot as the eponymous Scottish swordsman, but its trail went cold until just recently when Stahelski teased the project and franchise potential. Now we have our most concrete update yet, with Deadline reporting that Lionsgate is bringing the project to the American Film Market.

The reboot is based on the 1986 original that stars Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, and Clancy Brown as three immortal warriors competing against each other through time in an effort to grow even more powerful. It's silly, bombastic, and successful, having birthed a franchise that today includes five movies and three TV series.

Stahelski served as director for all four John Wick movies and is also signed on to helm the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima movie adaptation. A screenplay draft already exists for the Highlander reboot, written by Michael Finch, who worked alongside Stahelski on John Wick 4 and also wrote scripts for the 2018 action-thriller Blood Brother, the 2017 action-drama American Assassin, and the 2016 action movie Interrogation.

Deadline reports that the Highlander reboot filmmakers are aiming for a 2024 start date.

