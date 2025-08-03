Henry Cavill offers an exciting update on his long-awaited Highlander reboot as filming is set to start soon: "That is taking all of my focus"

The long-awaited Highlander reboot is finally happening, as its lead star Henry Cavill is now giving it all his undivided attention. With filming set to start some time this year, the actor has offered an exciting update for his fans.

"Highlander! That is taking all of my focus," he told The Hollywood Reporter this week. "It's a project that I'm extremely excited about. This character is going to be a lot of fun to play, and I'm loving working with Chad Stahelski. He is a very talented man."

After years waiting for news, it seems like the reboot is finally moving forward. Last June, we learned that Russell Crowe is also set to star in the new Highlander movie, reuniting with Cavill over a decade after playing his father in the DCEU's Man of Steel. Marisa Abela, who played Amy Winehouse in the biopic Back to Black, has also been cast in the movie. The rest is yet to be announced.

While we're still waiting for more details about the plot, we can look back at the 1986 classic for clues. Starring Christopher Lambert, the original Highlander followed Connor MacLeod, a Scotsman from the 16th century who learns he belongs to a group of immortal warriors scattered across the globe. Drawn to each other, the warriors must duel to the death until only one remains.

Chad Stahelski, known for his work in the John Wick franchise, is directing the reboot. He confirmed back in May that filming was set to start later this year, promising that "in 2027 or 2028, you’ll be watching Highlander.” Not an official release date, but we'll take that for now.

Henry Cavill has repeatedly expressed his excitement for the project as a fan of the original film. The former The Witcher actor is also set to star in a Prime Video series based on the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

The Highlander reboot doesn't have a release date yet.