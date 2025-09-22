Henry Cavill might have teased his Highlander reboot look, after filming was delayed to 2026

Henry Cavill has shared a new picture that seems to tease his Highlander look – though filming sadly won't start until next year.

Earlier this month, news broke that Cavill had reportedly sustained an injury while in training for the movie, which was in pre-production at the time. As a consequence, production was pushed to 2026.

Cavill's Instagram post seems to confirm the news, with a picture of his foot in a cast. The first image, though, seems to confirm his Highlander look.

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) A photo posted by on

Cavill, who usually sports much shorter hair, has grown his hair out in chin-length waves. He was seen at an event earlier this year with similarly long hair, but, considering Highlander was in pre-production just over a week ago, we can assume this is the look he'll be rocking for the movie.

The reboot is coming from John Wick director Chad Stahelski, and, along with Cavill, will star Russell Crowe, Djimon Hounsou, Karen Gillan, Jin Zhang, Marisa Abela, and Dave Bautista.

"Highlander! That is taking all of my focus," Cavill said back in August of the reboot. "It's a project that I'm extremely excited about. This character is going to be a lot of fun to play, and I'm loving working with Chad Stahelski. He is a very talented man."

Intriguingly, though, also in the picture shared by Cavill is a stack of Warhammer books and papers: Cavill is an executive producer on Amazon's upcoming Warhammer series. "It's different from what I've done before, in the sense I haven't had my hand on the tiller of things before," Cavill said earlier this year of the project. "It's wonderful doing that. It is a tricky IP, and a very complex IP, and that's what I love about it. The challenges that come with putting this on the page in a way that is doing justice to that complexity, that trickiness, and that nuance, is a challenge I'm enjoying enormously."

While you wait for Highlander, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies left in 2025 to get excited about.