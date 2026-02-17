Dwayne Johnson shares a new behind-the-scenes look at Jumanji 3 and tribute to Danny DeVito as his co-star wraps filming: "Please keep smilin’ and please keep exfoliating the top of your head"

Danny DeVito has officially said goodbye to the Jumanji franchise.

The actor has wrapped filming on Jumanji 3, which is also set to be the final movie in the series, and his co-star Dwayne Johnson has said goodbye in a touching social media post.

"That’s an official Jumanji wrap on the one and the only, Danny DeVito," Johnson wrote on Instagram, alongside some photos of himself with DeVito and their co-star Kevin Hart (check it out below). "To work with you, and learn from you has been an honor ~ and to call you my friend, will always be a privilege. Thank you, brother for your anchoring heart and JOY throughout our Jumanji franchise. Let’s tell more stories together. Ps, please keep smilin’ and please keep exfoliating the top of your head."

The original movie about the supernatural board game, starring Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst, was released back in 1995. A spin-off titled Zathura: A Space Adventure, about another mysterious board game, followed in 2002, before the franchise was rebooted with 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level.

In the 21st Century, the board game is now a video game, and, alongside Johnson and Hart, the key players include Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. DeVito joined the franchise for The Next Level – he plays Eddie Gilpin, the grandfather of the Rock's character Spencer.

A first look at the threequel teased a twist for the series, with the video game characters finding their way into the real world this time around, but not much else is known about the movie at this point.

Jumanji 3 will arrive in theaters on December 11. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the other biggest movie release dates in 2026.