The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 celebrates filming wrap with fun behind-the-scenes video

Filming has wrapped on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3, which means we're one step closer to returning to Middle-earth.

The news was announced with a video shared to social media, which shows new cast member Jamie Campbell Bower, along with returning favorites like Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers. Check it out below.

Not much is known about The Rings of Power season 3 just yet. The Rings of Power season 2 ending saw an all-out battle in the Siege of Eregion, which ended with the Elves in retreat and regrouping. Sauron, meanwhile, is more powerful than ever after shedding his Annatar disguise and obtaining the rings of power after a skirmish with Galadriel. The future looks bleak for Middle-earth, then.

Intriguingly, we still don't know who Campbell Bower – who can currently be seen as Vecna in Stranger Things season 5 – will be playing in the show. All we know is that he will be a series regular.

This isn't the only Tolkien project on the way, either. A new film titled The Hunt for Gollum is also in the works, with Andy Serkis reprising his role. Gandalf and Frodo also seem to be part of the script, judging by a reveal from Ian McKellan, but it's unclear if McKellan and Elijah Wood would return to play them.

The Rings of Power season 3 doesn't yet have a release date, but The Hunt for Gollum is due out on December 17, 2027. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies left of this year and beyond to fill out your watchlist.