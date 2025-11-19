First look at Jumanji 3 teases that the video game characters are coming to the real world

The Jumanji 3 first look has arrived, and it's already revealing some plot details: mainly, that the video game characters have made it to the real world.

In the picture, which you can see below, the main cast are reunited. That's Dwayne Johnson's Dr. Xander 'Smolder' Bravestone, Karen Gillan's Ruby Roundhouse, Kevin Hart's Franklin 'Mouse' Finbar, and Jack Black's Professor Sheldon 'Shelly' Oberon.

Look who’s on the loose 👀 #JumanjiMovie is coming exclusively to theatres Christmas 2026.📷: @hhgarcia41 pic.twitter.com/WRbOxesuk6November 19, 2025

But, you'll notice that the four of them aren't in the video game world, but are instead in our own, real world. In fact, they're in Boston at Christmas time, as revealed by a banner behind them.

In the previous two films, the characters got dragged into the video game, so it seems the third film is flipping the script. Just how that plays out remains to be seen.

What we do know, though, is that this will be the final film in the franchise. "What a massive, fun, heartfelt adventure," Johnson said of the third film on Instagram. "Feels emotionally appropriate for our beloved JUMANJI franchise to end on this beautiful grace note of our final film."

It will also pay homage to the original movie, which starred Robin Williams and was released in 1995. "The significance of the dice in the last picture is a little Easter egg that my character, Dr. Smolder Bravestone, wears on a necklace in our final film," said Johnson. "It’s the dice from the original 1995 JUMANJI and a way of paying homage, love, and respect to the great Robin Williams."

Jumanji 3 is currently in production and will be released on December 11, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies for everything else that's on the way.