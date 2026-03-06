Smiling Friends, Monty Python, and a whole lot of milk all helped shape the comedy stylings of this upcoming RPG parody

News
By published

The Dungeon Experience devs outline their influences ahead of the Future Games Show

Future Games Show
(Image credit: Future)

Ahead of the game's appearance at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, the developers of comedy adventure game The Dungeon Experience have explained exactly what it is that shapes their sense of humor.

Speaking with GamesRadar+, the duo behind The Dungeon Experience said that being a small team that spends "90% of our time making gags in isolation showing [them] to friends and family," getting to be part of the Future Games Show was "a huge honor." Even more importantly, however, they said it was "satisfying" to know that their parents weren't "just being polite" when they laughed at the game's jokes.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones
Managing Editor, News

I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.