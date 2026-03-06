Smiling Friends, Monty Python, and a whole lot of milk all helped shape the comedy stylings of this upcoming RPG parody

Ahead of the game's appearance at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, the developers of comedy adventure game The Dungeon Experience have explained exactly what it is that shapes their sense of humor.

Speaking with GamesRadar+, the duo behind The Dungeon Experience said that being a small team that spends "90% of our time making gags in isolation showing [them] to friends and family," getting to be part of the Future Games Show was "a huge honor." Even more importantly, however, they said it was "satisfying" to know that their parents weren't "just being polite" when they laughed at the game's jokes.

The Dungeon Experience is something of a parody of the traditional RPG experience, lampooning genre tropes like the incessant need to speak to every NPC or gain XP at the expense of everything in your surroundings. To that end, the entire affair is run by a lowly mudcrab, whose entire sales pitch is all about helping you chase him into the murky concept of financial freedom.

No parody is complete without a cutting sense of humor behind it, and The Dungeon Experience has that in spades. Its inspirations are broad; the devs credit Adult Swim shows like Metalocalypse and Renegade Angel, but their tastes run the gamut. "Really old stuff like the classic Naked Guns and Monty Python" has contributed alongside modern classics like Smiling Friends and I Think You Should Leave, ensuring there's decades of comedy stylings crammed into the game. That, and apparently the consumption of enough milk to create a comedy-creating bloom of gut biome within its developers.

We won't give too much of it away, but a dedicated developer presentation featuring that aforementioned mudcrab is set to appear during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase powered by HyperX next week. Set to air on Thursday, March 12, the show is kicking off at 13:00 PT/ 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT, and will be followed by an additional show live from the show floor at GDC in San Francisco. You can watch the whole thing on Twitch , YouTube , Steam , X , TikTok , and right here at GamesRadar+.