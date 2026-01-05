Netflix shares emotional goodbye to Stranger Things after the season 5 finale, and now we're crying all over again

With Stranger Things season 5 coming to a close, marking the end of the entire sci-fi series, Netflix has paid tribute to one of its best TV shows ever, and we're feeling pretty emotional.

The streaming giant took to Twitter, posting a gut-wrenching clip of Eleven saying her goodbyes to Mike at the end of season 5, asking him to tell the others thank you "for being so kind to me and teaching me what it means to be a friend" (you can read more on that final moment in our Stranger Things season 5 ending explained).

The video, which you can see below, then shows clips from throughout the series of Mike, Will, Lucas, and Dustin taking in Eleven and accepting her as one of their own, followed by snippets of the rest of the characters embracing and supporting one another. This just proves that the most important part of the whole show was friendship, and that against it, Vecna never stood a chance.

thank you for being our friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wOdDycxM5mJanuary 4, 2026

It is no surprise that the streamer is feeling the loss, as Stranger Things is not only one of the best Netflix shows, but season 4 marks the third most popular English-language series installment on the platform ever, as per Tudum. The video has other Stranger Things fans caught in their feelings, too, as one replied, "We're not crying, you are. Thanks for the adventures," and another said, "Thank you for giving us the best of friends."

Some of the Stranger Things cast have bid farewell to the show, too. Gaten Matarazzo, wo plays Dustin Henderson, took to Instagram to speak to viewers, writing, "Thanks for being a part of this journey with us. Couldn’t think of better people to do it with. This cast and crew are lightning in a bottle. I’m just glad I got to be along for the ride," and Lucas Sinclair star Caleb McLaughlin wrote, "Thank you for the immense love and support throughout the years. We love you all."

The complete Stranger Things series is available to watch on Netflix now. For more, check out our Stranger Things season 5 finale review, and keep up with new TV shows coming your way soon.