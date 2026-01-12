"Now I have so many more friends": Stranger Things cast's final goodbye on set revealed in new documentary

Netflix's new Stranger Things documentary shows the final moments on set

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in the Stranger Things season 5 finale
The Stranger Things documentary has landed, and no, it's not a secret ninth episode (sorry Conformity Gate believers), but a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the sci-fi show's final season, including the cast paying an emotional goodbye to the series.

The new Netflix documentary, titled One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, ends with the cast and crew shooting their last ever scene, which just so happens to be the finale's closing sequence.

