"Now I have so many more friends": Stranger Things cast's final goodbye on set revealed in new documentary

The Stranger Things documentary has landed, and no, it's not a secret ninth episode (sorry Conformity Gate believers), but a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the sci-fi show's final season, including the cast paying an emotional goodbye to the series.

The new Netflix documentary, titled One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, ends with the cast and crew shooting their last ever scene, which just so happens to be the finale's closing sequence.

After Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Max (Sadie Sink) play Dungeons and Dragons in the Wheelers' basement one last time, the cast and crew gather round, and Wolfhard makes the most heart-warming speech.

"I started this show when I was 12 with these guys, and it's gonna sound sad, but I didn't feel like I had a lot of friends when I was a kid," said Wolfhard to the cast and crew, whilst co-stars stood behind him sobbing. "When I talked to the Duffers for the first time, it felt like I had friends. And now I have so many more friends." It is no surprise that the cast were in floods of tears, as many spent the last 10 years working on the show, with some of them as young as 11 years old when filming started.

Series creators Ross and Matt Duffer then took the mic. "To the cast, people fell in love with this show because they fell in love with you," said Matt Duffer. "Thank you for giving so much of yourselves to this story, for all the laughs, the tears, for being the little brothers and sisters we never had. You're family, we love you always." Ross Duffer then added, "I think everyone was surprised by how emotional it was to say goodbye. We really felt like Mike in the final moments of the show. It's just so hard to let go, but you have to. You have to move on."

When the speeches were over, a confetti cannon went off, and all the cast and crew members embraced one another. It looks as though most of the wider cast came by to say goodbye too, including Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.

As for Millie Bobby Brown, the star had shot Eleven's final scene earlier, which is probably due to the hero seemingly dying in the middle of the final episode (You can read more on that in our Stranger Things season 5 finale ending explained). After wrapping, Brown said, "It feels like it's a part of me that I'm leaving behind as well. It's not just a character, it's half my life. I'm not ready to let go."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 is available to watch on Netflix now. For more, check out our Stranger Things season 5 finale review and keep up with new TV shows.