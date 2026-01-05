Surprise: Stranger Things isn't over yet, as a behind the scenes documentary is confirmed to land on Netflix soon

If you still haven't fully recovered from the emotional ending of Stranger Things, we have great news for you – Netflix has announced a behind-the-scenes documentary following the cast and crew during the making of season 5, and it will be available to stream next week. Ready to cry your eyes out all over again?

Officially titled One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5," the documentary "will give an inside look at the years of effort and craft that went into the final instalment of the Duffer Brothers' generation-defining series," according to the streamer.

In the trailer, which you can watch below, we see Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and the rest of the cast reading the script for the final episode, and having really strong emotions about it. There are also images of the Duffer brothers and the creative team figuring out the finale's biggest questions (most importantly, Eleven's fate), and director Shawn Levy resolving some last-minute issues on set.

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 Documentary | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Stranger Things season 5 released its last episode on New Year's Eve, wrapping up a story that has been ten years in the making. While we keep wondering about the show's unanswered questions, and whether we believe or not in Eleven's survival, the franchise is set to keep growing.

The play Stranger Things: The First Shadow continues its run on stage and the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From '85 will hit Netflix this year. Meanwhile, the Duffer brothers have already been teasing a spin-off featuring a brand-new group of characters, and a secret project still to be announced.

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 will be available to stream on Netflix on January 12, 2026. Before then, make sure you catch up with the show and read our Stranger Things season 5 finale review first.

The complete Stranger Things series is available to watch on Netflix now. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows, and keep up with new TV shows.