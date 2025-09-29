D'oh! 20 years later, The Simpsons movie is getting a sequel

The Simpsons are coming back to theaters in 2027 with a new movie, as announced by Disney's 20th Century Studios. The Simpsons Movie sequel will arrive in theaters a full 20 years after the original film, sometime around The Simpsons season 39 or 40. That will be after the show's 800th episode - a massive milestone in scripted television.

The announcement was made on social media with a new poster for the film. Check it out:

The Simpsons, which has been renewed through at least season 40, shows no signs of slowing down, with the show's creator Matt Groening stating earlier this year that there's "no end in sight" for the seminal animated show.

"I honestly thought 36 was where we were going to end it," Groening joked at Comic-Con International: San Diego, as reported by Variety. "No, there’s no end in sight. We're going to keep going. We're going to go until somebody dies."

In terms of the show's core cast, Dan Castellenata (Homer) is 67, Julie Kavner (Marge) is 75, Nancy Cartwright (Bart) is 67, and Yeardley Smith (Lisa) is 61. Other members of the extended cast have passed away or retired over the years, with some supporting characters also changing voice actors for other reasons.

Still, the core Simpsons voice cast has been at it since 1989, meaning that by the time the new film is released, the show will have been going for nearly a full 40 years. It'll also be almost as long as the span between the show's premiere and the original movie adaptation.

The Simpsons is a rare generational show; the longest running scripted American show of all time. For some like me, who grew up in the original era of the late '80s and '90s, The Simpsons has evolved into something very different from those early seasons. But that's part of the charm of the series - it's always changing to welcome in new viewers.

The Simpsons Movie 2 is scheduled for a July 23, 2027 release. While we wait, check out the 25 best Simpsons episodes of all time.