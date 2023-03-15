Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, and Mia Goth to star in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein for Netflix

Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth are in talks to star in Guillermo del Toro's live-action Frankenstein movie for Netflix.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), del Toro will write and direct but is still working on the script and no formal offers have been given to any actors – but sources also say that he has met with Isaac, Garfield, and Goth and each is on board to star.

The movie will be an adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic story (though there's no word on whether it'll be old-timey or modern-day) with Goth potentially playing Doctor Frankenstein's love interest.

Garfield was last seen in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Tick, Tick...Boom!, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He starred as a Mormon detective losing his faith in the Hulu and FX miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven in 2022.

Isaac made his MCU debut last year with Moon Knight, a well-received limited Marvel series for Disney Plus, and is set to play Kurt Vonnegut in Helltown for Amazon.

Goth starred in Ti West's X and Pearl, playing both aspiring adult film star Maxine and jaded housewife turned serial killer Pearl. She'll reprise her role as Maxine in MAXXINE, the third installment in the X trilogy. She can currently be seen in Brandon Cronenberg's grotesque horror drama Infinity Pool starring Alexander Skarsgard.

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein does not yet have plot details or a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming films in 2023 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.