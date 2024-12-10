Andrew Garfield says he's "disappointed" he couldn't do Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, but Jacob Elordi "needed it more" than him

Andrew Garfield has explained why he's "very, very glad" Jacob Elordi replaced him as the monster in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.

"I was just with Jacob Elordi, who ended up playing the character of The Creature, in Marrakech so I was hearing about how amazing and satisfying that was for him. So I'm very, very glad that it was him doing it," the Amazing Spider-Man actor told Deadline at Red Sea International Film Festival recently.

"I'm, of course, disappointed that I didn't get to do it because I love Guillermo and I love Oscar [Isaac] and everyone that he assembled. But meeting Jacob felt really serendipitous so that I could really see and hear that, 'No, maybe he needed that experience more than me.' That was cool, to feel that he had a really spectacular time on that job."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Del Toro has been trying to retell Mary Shelley's classic horror since 2007, it wasn't until Netflix started fully backing the project in 2023 that his version really started to gain traction. At that time, Mia Goth, Isaac, and Garfield were pegged for potential roles but due to scheduling conflicts brought about by the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the latter had to pull out. As Christoph Waltz joined the cast in another role, it was announced that Elordi would be stepping in for Garfield and that filming would kick off in Toronto, in February 2024.

Since then, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, Charles Dance and Ralph Ineson have all nabbed supporting roles.

After being catapulted into the limelight thanks to teen drama series Euphoria, Elordi has been seen in the likes of The Kissing Booth sequels, Saltburn, and Priscilla. The two-time Oscar-nominated Garfield will next be seen opposite Florence Pugh in romance drama We Live in Time.

