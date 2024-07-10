Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield ride the highs and lows of a decade-spanning relationship in first trailer for R-rated romance We Live in Time

We Live In Time | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield's decade-spanning comedy-drama We Live in Time is here, and it looks just as sweet and funny, and... emotional as we expected.

The R-rated movie follows up-and-coming chef Almut (Pugh) and recent divorcé Tobias (Garfield) as they are brought together through a surprise encounter that changes both of their lives. "Through snapshots of their life together – falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family – a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation," continues the official synopsis. "As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken."

"Sorry, but do we know each other yet?" a bashful and bruised Tobias asks Almut from a hospital bed in the clip, which you can watch above. "Oh, no," the latter replies. "I ran you over. Sorry" In the montage that follows, the pair takes a bath, messes around on a fairground ride, and navigates Almut's rapidly deteriorating health...

"I'm not interested in a treatment that accidentally wastes our time," she tells him in one scene. "Why are you taking the risk?" he asks back, to which she replies: "I can't bear the thought of being forgotten."

Executive produced by Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by John Crowley, whose previous works include True Detective, Black Mirror, and Brooklyn, the romance flick marks a reunion of sorts between the filmmaker and Garfield. The pair first collaborated on Boy A back in 2007, which marked the Amazing Spider-Man star's film debut.

StudioCanal, who's distributing it here in the UK, has yet to announce an official release date for We Live in Time yet, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. As for the US, the movie is due in cinemas from October 11.

