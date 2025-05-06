Upcoming horror movie from the studio behind Longlegs and The Monkey reveals weird and bloody new trailer

Upcoming body horror movie starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie has revealed a new trailer, and it looks like a mix of the Substance and Evil Dead.

The trailer opens with a young couple, played by Franco and Brie, who are having some relationship issues. But their problems are quickly resolved when the couple becomes close again… a bit too close. From their lips sticking together, to one person being dragged across a driveway when the other tries to drive away, the two are becoming completely stuck together. Watch the full clip below.

Together (2025) Official Trailer / Alison Brie & Dave Franco Star in Neon's Body Horror Nightmare - YouTube Watch On

The majority of the film seems to take place in a remote cabin, which looks to have been cursed by the same creepy cult the couple see on videotape during the trailer.

However, it looks like the clip keeps a lot of the movie's gore hidden, as it has already been rated R for violent/disturbing content, sexual content, and graphic nudity. It looks like Together is going to be one bloody ride.

The movie follows a couple named Tim and Millie years into their relationship, where they "find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other," according to the synopsis. "With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh."

After premiering in the Midnight section of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 26, Neon's Together has become a hit with critics. The film currently stands at an amazing 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with many viewers calling it the horror movie of the year. Written and directed by Michael Shanks, Together also stars Damon Herriman.

Together hits US theaters on July 30, with an international release date set to follow. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.