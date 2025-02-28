The Ryan Gosling-led Star Wars movie from Deadpool and Wolverine director is set "five or six years" after The Rise of Skywalker

Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie, which is set to star Ryan Gosling, will be arriving after The Mandalorian & Grogu – and it'll take place after The Rise of Skywalker on the Star Wars timeline.

The update comes courtesy of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who spoke to Deadline about what's in the works for Star Wars.

"I'm producing the Mandalorian movie right now, and I'm also producing Shawn Levy's movie, which is after that," Kennedy revealed, while dispelling rumors about reports of her imminent retirement.

Later in the same interview, she shared more about the Levy movie. "That’s also in the future. It’s all post-[the first] nine. Shawn’s is a standalone Star Wars story that'll take place post-nine, maybe five or six years out," she said. That would make Levy's movie the first post-Rise of Skywalker project to be released.

"And Mandalorian really stands on its own because there, we're dealing with a whole other era in the New Republic," Kennedy continued. "We have other development going on in that space as well. So that's the space that we're pretty much focused on right at the moment, because obviously with Mandalorian we have a pretty good sense of where that's going. And with this, it's all pretty much new characters. We may bring some of the characters back from the sequel saga, but pretty much new characters."

The tease about sequel characters potentially returning is also an exciting one – after all, we know a Rey movie has been in the works for some time, so could the Jedi be showing up in Levy's movie? We'll just have to wait and see.

Next up for Star Wars is Andor season 2, which arrives this April 23 on Disney Plus.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else that's in the works from the galaxy far, far away.