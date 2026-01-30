It's been 18 years since Ahsoka Tano was introduced to the world, and Star Wars fans (and Rosario Dawson) are celebrating
Happy Ahsoka Day
It's been 18 years since Ahsoka Tano was introduced to the Star Wars galaxy, and fans are celebrating.
Ahsoka made her on-screen debut in The Clone Wars movie, which was released on August 10, 2008. But, she was actually first introduced in a post on StarWars.com, which was published on January 29, 2008.
18 years later, it's safe to say Ahsoka – who actually started out pretty unpopular with fans – is now one of the most beloved Star Wars characters. To celebrate her big anniversary, Rosario Dawson, who portrays the former-Padawan in live-action, took to Instagram to share a sweet behind the scenes photo dump, including a reshare of a photo taken with Ahsoka's voice actor Ashley Eckstein.
Star Wars fans are also celebrating the occasion. "Happy 18th Birthday to the best Star Wars character (IMHO)," one fan said on Reddit, in a post which has garnered over six thousand upvotes. Naturally, fans are debating all sorts of aspects of Ahsoka in the comments, from whether her lekku look right in live-action to which version of her design across The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and live-action is the best, or whether her more zen live-action personality matches her feisty animated self. Hey, it wouldn't be Star Wars if everyone agreed…
We'll next see Snips in Ahsoka season 2, which doesn't yet have a release date. Excitingly, it also looks like she'll be reuniting with Anakin Skywalker, since Hayden Christensen has confirmed he'll return, too.
You can keep up to date with everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.
