Ahsoka season 2 reportedly won't have a time jump after season 1's cliffhanger ending

It seems Ahsoka season 2 won't begin with a time jump.

That's according to the new issue of Star Wars Insider, which the Star Wars Holocron Twitter account reports says there won't be a time jump from the season 1 ending.

Ahsoka season 1 finished with Ahsoka Tano and her new apprentice Sabine Wren stranded in Peridea, a distant galaxy, while Grand Admiral Thrawn escaped (luckily, Ezra Bridger was onboard his ship, meaning the Jedi made it home at last). Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati also remained behind, and Baylan was last seen standing on a statue of the Mortis god the Father, which could link to the World Between Worlds.

However, the Force ghost of Anakin Skywalker appeared to Ahsoka right at the end of the finale, suggesting Peridea is exactly where she's supposed to be.

With no season 2 time jump, we can expect the story to pick up immediately in the aftermath of these events. While almost nothing is known about the new season just yet, creator Dave Filoni did reveal at Star Wars Celebration 2025 that Admiral Ackbar will appear and face off against Thrawn, and he also confirmed that Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann will take over as Baylan from the late Ray Stevenson. Hayden Christensen confirmed that he'd be back as Anakin Skywalker, too.

Plus, a first look of sorts was shown behind closed doors, which featured battles across two galaxies and Ahsoka and Sabine battling giant droids. It looks like we're in for an action-packed ride, then.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is the franchise's return to the big screen. Ahsoka season 2 is expected sometime after, in 2026.

