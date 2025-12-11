Ahsoka season 2 reportedly won't have a time jump after season 1's cliffhanger ending

It seems Ahsoka season 2 will pick right up from season 1

It seems Ahsoka season 2 won't begin with a time jump.

That's according to the new issue of Star Wars Insider, which the Star Wars Holocron Twitter account reports says there won't be a time jump from the season 1 ending.

