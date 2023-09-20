Ahsoka episode 6 gives us new little Star Wars guys to obsess over

Ahsoka episode 6 has made Star Wars fans everywhere rejoice with the introduction of some new little guys to obsess over. The following contains spoilers for the latest episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

In the episode, Sabine Wren arrives on the planet Peridea with Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati. There, she meets Grand Admiral Thrawn once again – and sets off in search of Ezra Bridger. Most importantly, though, she comes across an adorable new species.

These little guys look something like turtles or crabs, wear cute, tiny outfits, and speak their own language (which Sabine can understand). They also live nomadic lives, packing up to move on in the episode. Ezra has been hanging out with them during his exile.

"Hermit crab people were not on my Ahsoka bingo card but I love them already," says one happy fan .

"Me too! They are adorable!" agrees another fan . "I hope to goodness their little colony is not obliterated in the crossfire."

"They're going to save the day somehow. See: Ewoks," predicts another fan . "I've only just met Sabine's little turtle looking friend and I'll protect him at all costs," says someone else .

Beyond the charming new species, the episode is huge – it not only brings back Thrawn and Ezra back for the first time since the Rebels finale, but it also introduces a mysterious, sinister threat, potentially tells us why there are hardly any of Yoda's species around, includes a Kylo Ren Easter egg, and features a meta shoutout to the prequels.

Ahsoka is streaming now on Disney Plus. For much more on the show, check out our deep dives on: