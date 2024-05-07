The Goonies-inspired Star Wars show starring Jude Law will finally hit Disney Plus just in time for Christmas

It looks like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is arriving just in time for the holidays.

Skeleton Crew, created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, has been given a late December release window and will hit Disney Plus around Christmas (H/T Collider). The upcoming series is set during the New Republic era and is described as a coming-of-age story inspired by The Goonies. Per the official synopsis: "Four children end up on an adventure to make their way home after being lost in the galaxy following a discovery they make on their home planet."

The cast includes Jude Law, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Jaleel White (Yes, Urkel himself). No character names have been revealed, but we know Law plays a character who helps get the children home by using the Force.

The Daniels, who helmed Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, and David Lowery (The Green Knight) have each directed an episode. The first footage was revealed last April at Star Wars Celebration in London.

"Skeleton Crew's tone is an adventure," Ford told Entertainment Weekly. "We wanted it to be a lot of fun. But of course, along with adventure comes the downside of it, which is danger. And when the kids are in danger, it's extra fraught. So we played with that, but overall we wanted it to be just a fun adventure."

