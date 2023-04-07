Skeleton Crew first look unveiled at Star Wars Celebration - and it looks like the franchise's answer to The Goonies

Star Wars Celebration 2023 attendees were treated to a first look at Skeleton Crew over the weekend – and it looks like the franchise's answer to The Goonies. During the panel, the show's full line-up of directors was confirmed, including Spider-Man helmer Jon Watts and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Giving off big Amblin and vibes, the clip, which has not yet been released online, opened with young students clamoring to learn more about the wider galaxy before they're seen running away from their base on a ship. A follow-up scene sees the kids' parents fretting about where they've gone and planning to go and find them, while another sees the littluns landing in trouble. Jude Law is a Jedi - he's there to help them. The footage also revealed that The Banshees of Inisherin star Kerry Condon is among the cast.

Alongside Howard, Watts, and previously announced helmers the Daniels and David Lowery, Jake Schreier and Lee Isaac Chung will direct episodes.

New pictures of Skeleton Crew! #SWC2023 pic.twitter.com/fpDHYFGvCHApril 7, 2023 See more

"I was 6 years old when this galaxy gripped me and blew my mind," Law gushed on stage, as Lucasfilm confirmed the show is currently in production. "I feel like I've been in preparation ever since. It was a true dream come true. I had a wonderful time."

The new series is created Spider-Man: No Way Home helmer Jon Watts and executive produced by The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau along with Dave Filoni.

Set in the New Republic era (the same time period as The Mandalorian) and described as a coming-of-age story, it centers on a group of ten-year-olds trying to find their way home, after getting lost in the galaxy. There series will follow a coming of age story inspired by The Goonies. Kyriana Kratter and Ravi Cabot-Conyers are also set to star.

Ahsoka and Visions Volume 2 are also are set to debut on Disney Plus this year, and Andor season 2, and The Acolyte are also all in the pipeline. Jon Favreau has also confirmed that he has written The Mandalorian season 4.

While you wait, see our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else on the release slate.