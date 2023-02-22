The Mandalorian season 4 has already been written

We may still be waiting for The Mandalorian season 3 to make its way to the small screen, but season 4 has already been written, according to showrunner Jon Favreau.

"Season 4, yeah, I've written it already," Favreau told BFMTV (opens in new tab). "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully-formed story, so we had mapped it out, [co-creator] Dave [Filoni] and I, and then slowly you just write each episode. So I was writing during post-production, because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story."

Forward planning is even more important now that there are other shows in the Star Wars universe that take place at the same time – upcoming series Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew are both set in the same time period as The Mandalorian. "So, there's a lot more things that we have to keep in mind and stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well," Favreau continued.

As for what's next for Grogu and Djarin (Pedro Pascal), it's hard to say before season 3 has panned out. The new season is set to explore the consequences of Djarin removing his helmet at the end of season 2, though, while the season 3 trailer sees him meeting up with Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and gives us our first look at live-action Mandalore.

The Mandalorian season 3 arrives on Disney Plus on March 1. In the meantime, get up to speed with the galaxy far, far away with our guide on how to watch the Star Wars movies in order, all of the new Star Wars movies and TV shows, and our breakdown of the Star Wars timeline.