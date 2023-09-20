Ahsoka might have just explained why there are so few of Yoda's species

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 6. Turn back now if you're not up to date on the Star Wars show!

Ahsoka episode 6 might have just revealed why there are so few of Yoda's species around in Star Wars.

In the episode, we see Sabine Wren, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati arrive on the planet of Peridea, in a whole other galaxy. There, they meet with the Nightsisters of Dathomir – and, eventually, Grand Admiral Thrawn himself. Meanwhile, Ahsoka Tano and her droid buddy Huyang are en route in the mouth of a purrgil.

It's this distant galaxy, though, which might hold the key to why there are only three of Yoda's species to be found in Star Wars (if you're counting, it's only Yoda himself, Yaddle, and Grogu).

"Theory: The reason why Yoda/Grogu/Yaddle species are so rare is because they're from a nearby galaxy," speculates one fan on Reddit .

In the new galaxy, we're introduced to a truly adorable species of little turtle-style beings who help Sabine Wren find Ezra Bridger. They're not a type of creature we've ever seen before, so it's certainly possible that there'll be more strange beings on the planet and in the new galaxy.

"It would be a great way to connect Grogu to the story," adds another fan , with another agreeing : "Makes the scene in Mando where Grogu recognizes the purrgil more relevant!"

Yoda's species is a complete mystery in Star Wars – we don't even know what it's called, let alone its origins. Whether we ever find out more about them remains to be seen, but with the creatures being so mysterious since Yoda's debut in 1980, it's likely we'll just never know.

