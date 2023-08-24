Ominous hidden detail about Star Wars' newest villains could spell disaster for Ahsoka

Warning: the following contains spoilers for Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Ahsoka has introduced two new villains to Star Wars: Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati. So far, they've shown off their dark side lightsaber skills and are helping Morgan Elsbeth in the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn – but there's a hidden detail connecting them that could mean disaster is on the horizon.

As pointed out on Reddit by a fan who knows their Norse mythology, both villains have something in common – their surnames are connected to mythological wolf brothers who are the sons of Fenrir. Sköll chases the Sun (the goddess Sól as she rides her chariot through the sky), while Hati chases the Moon (the god Máni in his own chariot). It's said that, eventually, when Ragnarök happens, both Sköll and Hati will finally catch the Sun and Moon and eat them up.

That's pretty terrifying already, but, combined with the fact that Shin and Baylan are on the hunt for Thrawn through the galaxy – a pathway traced in the credits that encompasses many major Star Wars planets – it's enough to suggest something catastrophic is on the way. Could the quest to retrieve Thrawn lead to an apocalyptic event with Baylan and Shin's involvement, one that could potentially destroy planets?

Well, thanks to the Ahsoka timeline, we know that the galaxy won't actually come to an end since the Star Wars timeline continues after the show. But, that doesn't mean that the characters of Ahsoka aren't in considerable danger – especially Ahsoka Tano herself, who, judging by the trailers, is set to duel Baylan on Seatos eventually. It also means the new planets in the credits could be at risk.

The villains' names also continue the show's strong association with wolves. As Star Wars fans have pointed out, Inquisitor Marrok shares the name of an Arthurian knight who was turned into a werewolf. Then there's the Loth-wolves on the mural of the Ghost crew – Rebels has shown that the wolves have a strong tie to the Force, to Ezra Bridger, and to the mystical World Between Worlds.

Just what it all means isn't quite clear for now, but one thing is for sure: we should keep an eye on those wolves.

