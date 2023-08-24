An Ahsoka fan has decoded the planet names in the credits – and some are major Star Wars locations

An Ahsoka fan has taken a deep dive into the planet names hidden in the credits – and some are major Star Wars locations. A warning that the following will contain major spoilers for Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2! Turn back now if you haven't seen them yet!

In the opening two installments of the new Star Wars show, we learn that Ahsoka Tano is searching for the sinister Grand Admiral Thrawn, who is stranded in deep space with the Jedi Ezra Bridger (get the full story in our guide to everything you need to know about Rebels).

Ahsoka finds a map to Thrawn, though it's ultimately stolen by Shin Hati after a lightsaber duel with Sabine Wren. Morgan Elsbeth, a descendant of the Nightsisters of Dathomir, then opens the map for Shin and Baylan Skoll, revealing a golden pathway through space to another, distant galaxy.

The path is mapped out through the Ahsoka end credits, which we already think contain major clues about the future of the show. A keen eyed Star Wars fan on Reddit, though, has worked out which planet is which by creating their own key thanks to first deciphering the name of the planet Lothal, then decoding the rest of the mysterious markings from there.

According to u/Ajneb97, the names are: Arcana, Ierne, Garel, Lothal, Mandalore, Agamar, Dathomir, Yavin, Corellia, Pasaana, Duro, Cato Neimodia, Corellian Run, Coruscant, Seatos, Odyn, ?onna, and Peridea. You might remember that Baylan refers to the route as the "Pathway to Peridea" in the show.

Arcana is the planet where Ahsoka finds the map in the Nightsisters' Temple, while Garel is near Lothal and is a key location in Star Wars Rebels. Lothal is the home planet of Ezra Bridger and where Sabine Wren currently calls home, with Mandalore, her birthplace, the home world of the Mandalorians. Agamar features in both The Clone Wars and Rebels, while Dathomir is Darth Maul and the Nightsisters' home planet.

Yavin, meanwhile, is orbited by the moon Yavin 4, which is where the rebel base was located in A New Hope – the Battle of Yavin is the name given to the destruction of the first Death Star. Corellia is Han Solo's home world and features in Ahsoka episode 2, where Inquisitor Marrok duels Ahsoka as the villains steal a hyperdrive core. Pasaana appears in The Rise of Skywalker and is where Rey uncovers Ochi of Bestoon's dagger.

Duro is the home world of Cad Bane, with Cato Neimodia referenced by Obi-Wan Kenobi in Revenge of the Sith ("that business on Cato Neimodia doesn't count," apparently, though you can read about it in the canon novel "Brotherhood" by Mike Chen). The Corellian Run is a hyperspace route through the galaxy (passing close to key locations like Tatooine and Geonosis), while Coruscant is the former capital of the Republic that features heavily in the prequels (as well as Andor and The Mandalorian season 3). Seatos is where Morgan opens the map.

Ierne and Odyn, as well as the unknown ?onna planet, don't seem to have popped up in Star Wars before. "I wouldn't be surprised if this Odyn planet is where Baylan and Shin are from. Skol and Hati are creatures from Norse mythology," is one person's theory , though – Sköll is a wolf that chases the sun, while Hati is a wolf that chases the moon.

