A second trailer for Ahsoka has arrived – and it's packed with major reveals, including not one but two Anakin Skywalker name drops, the first head-on look at Grand Admiral Thrawn released to the public, and the revelation that Ahsoka has been training Sabine Wren.

In the footage, which you can watch above, we see new villains Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati on the hunt for Thrawn. Hera Syndulla also begs a council that includes Mon Mothma to help her prevent another war, while Ahsoka goes to Sabine Wren for aid.

Sabine calls Ahsoka "Master," suggesting the former Jedi has been helping the Mandalorian with her lightsaber skills. Sabine watches a hologram of Ezra Bridger, who is still missing, then is shown cutting her hair in an epic, Mulan-style moment.

We also get a glimpse of a space battle amid Purrgil – and those all important Anakin namedrops, when Ahsoka tells Sabine that Anakin never got to finish her training, and Baylan brings him up in a lightsaber clash with Ahsoka. Hayden Christensen may or may not be returning as the Jedi turned Sith Lord himself.

We got our first look at Thrawn at Star Wars Celebration 2023, though this is the first time his face has been shared to the public. He'll once again be played by Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced him in Star Wars Rebels. Natasha Liu Bordizzo plays Sabine, while Mary Elizabeth Winstead is Hera, Eman Esfandi is Ezra, the late Ray Stevenson is Baylan, Ivanna Sakhno is Shin, and Rosario Dawson is Ahsoka.

Ahsoka arrives on Disney Plus this August 23 in a double season premiere. While you wait, check out our guide on how to watch The Clone Wars in order and what to watch before Ahsoka to get ready.